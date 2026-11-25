A political source, speaking to Arutz Sheva about talks to form the next government, said that despite speculation about Shas eventually joining a government led by Gadi Eisenkot, such a move could exact a heavy electoral toll on the party.

According to the source, the results of the latest election should instead prompt Shas to move away from the militant haredi stance it has recently adopted and strengthen its ties with traditionally observant voters.

The source said, "Shas's political considerations are stronger than any promise it supposedly made to United Torah Judaism. Shas lost seats supported by traditionally observant voters because of rhetoric such as 'We would rather die than enlist.' I don't know what promise Deri made to United Torah Judaism, but Shas wants to survive, so it cannot join such a government".

The source believes Shas's close alignment with United Torah Judaism and its positions on military conscription alienated a significant share of its voters, who switched to Likud and Otzma Yehudit.

The source said, "Before the election, Shas was militant, aligned itself with the extremist side and lost a great many voters who went to Ben-Gvir and Likud. Shas's lesson from this election should be to appeal much more broadly and be less militantly haredi. Not to break the alliance with Likud. Has Shas become 'Neturei Karta'? Even Deri knows that is not what the party is about".

According to the source, even if Shas ultimately decides to join the government, it is unlikely to do so immediately. The source believes the main common ground among the prospective coalition partners is their desire to end Benjamin Netanyahu's tenure.

The source said, "Shas is not coming into a government whose sole purpose is to oust Netanyahu and nothing more. That is what this bloc is all about: 'Bibi, go home.' In my assessment, Eisenkot does not believe such a government will last, but he wants to get Netanyahu out of the Prime Minister's Office".

The source expressed particular concern about the possibility that the next government would rely on support from the Arab parties. Unlike the period before October 7, when civilian issues were at the center of the debate, the decisions now on the agenda are primarily matters of security and national policy, the source said.

The source said, "Before October 7, the discussion was about equal civil rights, and the experiment failed. We saw what reliance on Ra'am looked like in the Bennett government. Now all the issues facing us concern security and national policy. The Arab parties will exact a price for every vote. Nothing will come for free".

In the source's assessment, the differences between Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas and MK Ahmad Tibi primarily concern their political conduct rather than their substantive positions.

The source said, "Abbas is demanding that Tibi calm down and keep quiet, and he will raise the substantive demands later. Ultimately, Abbas's outlook is not fundamentally different from Tibi's, but he chooses to proceed more cautiously".

One of the main dangers identified by the source is the possibility that the Arab parties would hold the deciding votes on national and security issues, while the opposition would vote against the government even on matters consistent with its own outlook.

The source said, "Likud, too, when it was in opposition, voted against measures that were consistent with its worldview. Once the opposition says that the whole issue is Bibi, the Arab parties will decide even matters of critical importance. For example, if the Judea and Samaria regulations come up for a vote, they will vote against them. It is not as though they will abstain or stay away".

The source concluded with a warning against forming a government dependent on support from the Arab parties, "This is a reckless gamble. Especially after October 7, Israel cannot be turned into a testing ground again".