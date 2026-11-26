Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot and Democrats chairman Yair Golan have reached agreements in principle ahead of signing a coalition agreement between the two parties. According to a statement from the Democrats, the sides are continuing to finalize the details before signing.

Under the agreements, the Democrats will receive four ministerial portfolios. Under the expected allocation, Yair Golan will receive an expanded Public Security portfolio, Efrat Reiten the Communications portfolio, Naama Lazimi the Labor and Welfare portfolio, and Gilad Kariv the Culture and Sports portfolio.

According to the party's statement, a new administration for democracy will be established within the Culture and Sports Ministry, and the Social Equality Ministry will be under the responsibility of the Democrats' ministers.

The party will also receive the chairmanship of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, a representative on the Judicial Selection Committee and additional parliamentary positions. Another party representative will serve as the minister responsible for liaison between the government and the Knesset.

The Justice and Education portfolios, which the Democrats had sought, were not included in the allocation. The party said it had agreed to compromise to advance the formation of the government.

According to the party, the agreements include a commitment to preserving the independence of the judiciary, fully reversing what it called the "regime coup", and taking steps to benefit Arab society.

National Security Minister and Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir responded to Golan's planned appointment, "The terrorists are happy, the Jews are crying. Yair Golan, as national security minister, will, as he promised, shut down the National Guard, bring the summer camps back to the prisons, stop home demolitions, take back hundreds of thousands of firearms we distributed to civilians and disband the local emergency response teams. Eisenkot is forming a left-wing government on steroids, and we will do everything to fight this bad government if it is formed".