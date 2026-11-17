A confrontation broke out on Tuesday at the start of a meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, when Yitzhaki Glick of the El Hadegel movement attacked committee chairman MK Avigdor Liberman over reports of a possible framework for a conscription law.

Glick argued that efforts to reach a compromise with the haredi parties contradicted promises Liberman had made to those serving in the military.

“I think the committee chairman also knows that no law will pass muster with both Rabbi Lando and the Supreme Court. And even if there is stalling and foot-dragging here, we, the reservists, have no time. The truth is that the State of Israel has no time on this issue. You, Mr. Chairman, were the voice that carried this banner and was unwilling to make any compromises on this issue. And the moment the power is in your hands, this is the first issue you give up on."

“Ultimately, to oust Netanyahu, you are doing exactly the same thing. You are lying to the nation. You are advancing a draft-evasion law or concessions that will force us to extend our reserve service."

In response, Liberman said the election results and the level of public support received by the opposition bloc must be taken into account.

“The most important verdict is the public’s verdict. Unfortunately, the entire change bloc, despite all our advocacy for those who serve and our desire to advance a maximalist law, received 40 percent of the Israeli public’s support. Sixty percent of the Israeli public did not support us," he said.

Liberman reiterated his conditions for advancing the conscription law, making clear that the first stop would be the IDF Chief of Staff, who would be required to determine whether the law meets the military’s needs.

He said that when he advanced the conscription law in 2018, he likewise left its drafting to then-IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot to ensure it met the military’s requirements.

The committee chairman stressed that, contrary to reports, there was still no agreed text or new framework for the law. “Regardless of any particular conscription law, there is currently no framework. Everyone is rushing to criticize the new framework. I am not aware of any framework. Right now, it simply does not exist," he said.

He said the committee was at an initial stage of identifying the problems before formulating solutions.

MK Yair Golan also addressed the conscription issue, saying, “First of all, we have a majority, and we need to use it. A law will not produce large numbers of combat soldiers tomorrow either. If we want to reduce the burden on reservists immediately, we need to start closing fronts."