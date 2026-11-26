Former MK Eli Goldschmidt does not mince words when discussing the left-wing camp, to which he once belonged. In an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, he sharply criticized the camp's conduct throughout Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial, arguing that following the judges' remarks, it was time to admit its mistake and apologize to the prime minister.

Goldschmidt says, "I expect honest, fair-minded people to apologize. At least that much. You tormented a human being. The prime minister is a flesh-and-blood human being, and when he suffers, he suffers. Holding office does not make anyone immune to suffering, however senior the position, and they have done this to him for ten years."

He directs his criticism particularly at the politicians and public figures who led the protests against Netanyahu. "Those who reveled in this issue at Kaplan, at Balfour, in Jerusalem and in Petah Tikva, who shouted 'bribery, fraud and breach of trust,' branded Netanyahu corrupt, hurled insults and prevented a unity government in 2022 because of 'anyone but Bibi' - you convicted him before he had his day in court? Then apologize now."

He argues that the fact that none of them is rushing to apologize points to a deeper problem. "They do not apologize because they are terribly cruel. That is the character of the camp I belonged to, and today I understand it more than ever. They are simply cruel."

Goldschmidt stresses that, in his view, this is not a dispute between right and left, but a moral question. He argues that the desire to replace Netanyahu led his opponents to inflict serious personal harm on him and his family. He says, "This is about cruelty, malice and a desire to bring down a prime minister whom they realize they cannot bring down through elections, so they try to do so through trials and smears."

He also believes Netanyahu's endurance throughout the years of legal proceedings had broader significance. He argues, "In fact, Netanyahu is a kind of victim, but he also did a great service to all the people of Israel by standing up to this, not giving in and not rushing into a plea bargain," adding that, in his view, the cases built against the prime minister are not based on substantial evidence.

Goldschmidt also makes a personal appeal to opposition leader Yair Lapid. He says an apology from someone who disagrees with Netanyahu politically could send an important message.

He says, "I would expect this of Yair Lapid, who is not a bad person. He is someone who has helped people in his life, and there is no fundamental malice in him. Why not come forward and apologize? In my opinion, he would gain from it. He would lose none of his standing."

He argues that the public atmosphere surrounding Netanyahu's trial allowed the legal system to pressure the prime minister in the hope that he would agree to a plea bargain. "They created an atmosphere that allowed a legal system that identifies with the positions of the left-wing camp to cut corners and hope that, under pressure, he would agree to a plea bargain, and that this would be how they removed a prime minister in Israel. It is a terrible thing."

Goldschmidt adds that even in private conversations, he sees no willingness among people on the left to apologize to Netanyahu. He says, "In the State of Israel, an apology means weakness. Anyone who says 'I was wrong' feels as though their world is collapsing around them."

For Goldschmidt, the harm caused by the legal proceedings extends beyond Netanyahu. He also mentions Shaul Elovitch, Shlomo Filber and others, arguing that they and their families have paid a very heavy price.

He says, "Their families were destroyed, their assets were wiped out by legal fees and the seizure of funds." He adds, "Anyone subjected to this would be crushed, along with their family. They do not have the courage and integrity to say, 'Sorry, Prime Minister.' It does not matter that our positions differ and that we do not want you to be prime minister. On a personal level, at least apologize."

He also addresses recordings of Police Major General Boaz Balat, which he says raise serious questions about the way investigation files are used. He says, "This is how people are tormented." He adds, "The suffering of someone standing trial or facing a criminal charge is no less than the suffering of someone diagnosed with a serious illness. Someone diagnosed with a serious illness is embraced, while someone facing criminal trial is ostracized. It destroys the family and the children."

He then asks, "Can anyone undo the destruction of Shlomo Filber's life, the humiliation they put him through?" Goldschmidt stresses that his concern is not limited to well-known figures. He argues, "These are terrible things that could happen to any of us, and they would not write about it in the newspaper because we are not that important. This is a dreadful practice taking place today throughout Israel's law enforcement institutions."

Asked whether this treatment is directed specifically at Netanyahu or is part of a broader phenomenon, he cites the legal proceedings brought in the past against Yaakov Neeman, Rafael Eitan and Avigdor Kahalani.

He asks, "I speak with these people, some of whom are no longer with us, and I see a wound that never leaves them. This is post-traumatic stress they experience in the interrogation rooms. Why do this to people? Why?"

Alongside his criticism of politicians and law enforcement, Goldschmidt also points an accusing finger at the media. He says many of those who covered Netanyahu's trial struggle to acknowledge that they may have been wrong in their assessments and their treatment of the prime minister.

He cites Eyal Berkovic and Almog Boker as rare examples of media figures who have expressed a position different from the one they voiced in the past. He says, "They are very few, the exceptions that prove the rule."

Asked whether the judges' remarks could lead to political change, perhaps even opening the door to a unity government, he expresses little optimism.

He says, "Hatred blinds." He adds, "We are a very intelligent people, and we have compassion for those who have been less fortunate, but we also have a mirror image of cruelty toward those we dislike. I say this with sadness and not from a political perspective." Goldschmidt then turns to the political atmosphere in the Knesset, which he says looks entirely different away from the cameras.

He recounts, "In the lounge outside the plenum, I see that everyone is friends, sitting together in brotherhood. Everyone eats the same food, laughs and talks, and when they enter the plenum and the committees, they scream at one another, largely because of the media's presence."

He compares the Knesset of his time with today's reality. He says that in the past, media cameras were allowed into committee meetings only for limited periods, and MKs used those televised minutes to draw attention to themselves.

He says, "When the media left, the discussion would return to substantive matters. When there is no media, people listen to one another." He adds, "Today, every committee meeting is filmed from beginning to end, so there is constant screaming and cursing when the cameras are there, and the public thinks that is the whole picture."

He says this conduct also affects the younger generation, which is exposed through screens to political discourse rife with shouting and verbal abuse.

Toward the end of the interview, Goldschmidt returns to Netanyahu's trial and sharply criticizes the attorney general and the State Attorney's Office. Following the judges' remarks about the difficulties in proving the bribery charge, he questions why the prosecution is not considering dropping that charge and calls on the system to engage in soul-searching.

To explain his position, he returns to the period of the Oslo Accords, when he was part of the left-wing camp. He says that even when a decision is made out of a belief that it is right, one must know when to change course if reality demands it.

He says, "We carried out Oslo 2. My criticism of myself and my colleagues, after the awakening of October 7, is that Oslo I had a certain logic, but the greater sin was that after they began attacking us, killing us and blowing up our buses and cafes, even then we did not stop."

He now directs the same criticism at the prosecution's handling of Netanyahu's trial. In his view, it should have acknowledged the difficulties that emerged during the trial and reconsidered whether to continue it.

He argues, "It could have said that we were wrong when we started, but that there is an opportunity to correct that by ending the trial. But it is not doing that."

Goldschmidt closes by criticizing the backing that, he says, elements of the left-wing camp give the attorney general and the legal system. In his view, that support stems largely from personal opposition to Netanyahu and prevents the soul-searching he is demanding.

For him, even after years of bitter political disagreement, the first step should be simple: acknowledge a person's suffering, even if one opposes him, and be willing to apologize.