Channel 12 commentator Amit Segal sharply criticized Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, former senior law enforcement officials and the media following the latest developments in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial.

Segal argued that the weaknesses in the cases against Netanyahu had been apparent for years and expressed hope that the trial would continue until a verdict is reached, allowing the public to receive a judicial assessment of the conduct of those who led the proceedings.

Segal said, "I personally very much hope that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara will persist in the blind stubbornness that led her to this failure, and that there will be a verdict".

He said that more than a decade after the affair began, and after more than six years of trial proceedings, the public deserves to know how the court assesses the decisions made along the way and the performance of the senior law enforcement officials involved in the cases.

He said, "I think that we, the public, deserve, after more than a decade and more than six years of trial proceedings, to know what the motives were and what grade the court gives Messrs. Alsheikh, Nitzan and Mandelblit for their work on this case".

Segal also directed his criticism at other legal officials who, he argued, played a central role in drafting the indictment and subsequently pursuing it. He said, "I think they should also address Messrs. Gil Limon and Hagai Harosh, two people who keep a somewhat low profile, but they are the ones who pulled the strings behind the indictment and today sit behind Gali Baharav-Miara and continue dragging her into the abyss".

Segal then turned to criticism of media coverage of Netanyahu's trial. He argued that anyone who closely followed the court proceedings could have identified the difficulties with some of the charges years ago.

He said, "We have a criminal media. Anyone who followed the cases saw this coming".

Segal cited the judges' remarks in 2023 regarding the bribery charge in Case 4000 and argued that their position on Case 2000 was also clear to anyone who attended the hearings. He said, "They heard the judges in 2023 talking about the bribery charge. If they were sitting in court, they would have understood very well what the judges' position was on Case 2000. They would have known that if there is no bribery in Case 4000, then there is also no fraud and breach of trust, because the entire framework collapses".

The commentator added that, in his view, coverage of the cases was not driven solely by concerns about integrity but had also served for years as a tool in the political campaign against Netanyahu. He said, "For years, the press used these cases to try to undermine Netanyahu's standing and remove him from power. This is not about concern for integrity".

Segal also criticized the Yashar party, led by Gadi Eisenkot, against the backdrop of talks to form a new government. Segal argued that he would have expected the party's leaders to comment publicly on the developments in Netanyahu's trial.

He said, "We also have a sick political system. There is a party that will probably, with a fairly substantial likelihood, form the government next week. It is called Yashar. I would have expected the party leader, people like Chili Tropper, Matan Kahana and Yoram Cohen, to say something about what happened in court today".

Segal concluded his remarks by criticizing the decision to advance legislation barring an indicted person from forming a government shortly after the developments in the trial. He said, "Not only did they say nothing, but 20 minutes later, as if in some particularly absurd parody of politics, they passed the bill barring an indicted person from forming a government".