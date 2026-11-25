ח״כ שמחה רוטמן

MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionism) discussed developments in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial in an interview with Arutz Sheva, saying the judges' remarks did not surprise him and reinforced his longstanding criticism of the handling of the cases.

Rothman criticized Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and state prosecutors, alleging that the proceedings against Netanyahu were politically motivated. He said he did not believe the attorney general would seek to end the trial through an agreement.

Rothman also addressed Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman's proposal to form a government based on a Jewish majority, rejecting the possibility of forming a minority government that would require Arab MKs to abstain or be absent from votes.

He argued that such a government would remain dependent on the Arab parties, even if United Torah Judaism and Shas later joined it. He warned that this political dependence could affect government decisions, particularly its security policy and its treatment of IDF soldiers.

Rothman criticized cooperation between the opposition bloc and the Arab parties in a vote held in the Knesset today, arguing that it illustrated the dangers of forming a government reliant on their support.

Alongside his criticism, Rothman expressed hope that an agreement could be reached on forming a unity government. He noted that he was not involved in the political talks but believed that some within the opposition bloc also wanted such a move.

He concluded by warning against the plan to first form a minority government and later expand it by bringing in the haredi parties or splitting Likud. He said relying on the Arab parties was not merely a political maneuver, but a move that could endanger the security of the State of Israel.