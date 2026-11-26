מעצר החשוד באיומים על אריה קינג

The military prosecution in Judea and Samaria filed a prosecutor's declaration Thursday against a 20-year-old terror suspect from Hebron who was arrested on suspicion of sending serious death threats to serving ministers and elected officials.

Among the officials he threatened are Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Settlement Minister Orit Strock and Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Arieh King.

The terrorist also maintained ties with Fatah and officials in the Palestinian Authority. He is expected to face charges of making death threats, threatening to carry out a terrorist act and harassment.

According to police, investigators found threatening messages on the suspect's phone that had been sent via social media to the profiles of ministers, an elected official in Jerusalem, and a local council head. Investigators said they also found evidence of his ties to Fatah and his attempts to obtain military training through Palestinian Authority officials.

About a week ago, a targeted arrest operation was carried out in central Hebron, and the suspect was arrested and taken for questioning, though the details remained gagged until Thursday.

As part of the investigation, officers searched his mobile phone, where police said they found a series of messages containing explicit death threats and harassment directed at elected officials. One message allegedly sent to Minister Smotrich read, "Your end is near, you dog, you'll be dead within a week."

In another message, addressed to Minister Strock, the suspect allegedly threatened to harm her and another minister, "I swear by Allah, I will murder you and .....[another serving minister]."

According to the investigation's findings, Arieh King also received a message containing a direct threat to his life, "By G-d, I will kill you... I will hang your head."