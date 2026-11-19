A Palestinian from Hebron has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to murder an elected official in Jerusalem and threatening to carry out a terrorist act.

The arrest followed a covert investigation conducted over several weeks after the elected official reported receiving threats during correspondence with an individual in connection with the official's work.

A gag order has been imposed on details of the case.

Investigators used advanced technological tools to identify the suspect and locate him in Hebron. Two nights ago, officers from the Jerusalem Central Unit's operational branch, together with Hebron police officers and troops from the Judea Brigade, raided the suspect's home and took him in for questioning.

The forces searched his home and seized his mobile phone, which investigators suspect was used to send the threats to the elected official.

The suspect is expected to appear today before the Ofer Military Court, where police will seek an extension of his detention to continue the investigation.