סרטון האיומים על פייגלין ללא

The Zehut Party submitted a complaint to the police against an Arabic-language video published on social media, which, according to the party, contains calls to ambush the party's chairman, former MK Moshe Feiglin, and physically harm him.

Zehut claims that the video joins other inciting remarks posted online recently. The party tied the posts to Feiglin's visit to the Temple Mount on Tuesday and the positions he presents in his election campaign.

In light of the posts, the party demanded that the Israel Police take action against those behind the threats and incitement.

Feiglin himself made clear that the threats would not change his positions. “The threats and calls for an ambush will not deter us. The root of the struggle for our existence begins on the Temple Mount, the holiest place for the Jewish people, and that is also where our sovereignty is determined," he said.

“We cannot accept a reality in which extremist elements threaten and try to silence elected officials who present the simple and clear truth without fear," he added.

He concluded by calling on police to act in response to the reports. “We demand that Israel Police act immediately, apprehend those behind the incitement, and make it unequivocally clear who the sovereign and rightful authority is in this land."