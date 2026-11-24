To mark the week honoring wounded IDF soldiers, the Religious Zionism party hosted Yoel Schneider and his wife, Orna, at its weekly meeting at the Knesset.

Schneider, a soldier in the reserve battalion commanded by party chairman MK Itamar Eitam, was critically wounded in combat in Lebanon when a Hezbollah anti-tank missile struck the building where his unit had taken up positions in the village of Houla.

During the meeting, Schneider shared the story of his injury with party members and showed them a CT scan revealing an iron pellet just 2 millimeters from his brainstem. The pellet is likely to remain there for the rest of his life.

Yoel and Orna described to the lawmakers and ministers the daily challenges of rehabilitation and the ways their lives had changed forever following the injury. At the end of his remarks, he moved those present by sharing his desire to return to combat service.

The meeting held particular personal significance for party chairman MK Itamar Eitam, who commanded Schneider's battalion at the time of his injury. Eitam said, "As the battalion commander who received the initial report of the incident over the radio, with reports of two seriously wounded soldiers, it is personally heartening to see Yoel on his feet today. It is a great privilege for us to host wounded IDF soldiers. Our commitment is to ensure that the state gives everything to those who gave it everything, and no less importantly, to ensure that their spirit is brought directly to the decision-making table at the Knesset."

Party leader Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was moved by Yoel's remarks and said, "The moving encounter with Yoel Schneider and his wife illustrates the strength of spirit, courage and determination of our soldiers and their families. From their strength, we draw the strength to continue our mission, with a deep understanding of the importance of completing the mission on all fronts, until a decisive victory is achieved.

"I am personally familiar with the hardship and pain involved in injury and rehabilitation following my son's injury. I wish Yoel and all wounded soldiers a full and speedy recovery, and a swift and smooth return to full and active lives," he concluded.