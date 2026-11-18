סמוטריץ' במתקפה חריפה על היועמ"שית: "משתפת פעולה עם אויבי ישראל"

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich sharply criticized the attorney general on Wednesday over her decision to continue blocking construction in the E1 area between Jerusalem and Ma'ale Adumim.

His criticism comes amid decisions by the British and Australian governments to impose sanctions on companies operating in Judea and Samaria, including companies involved in development and construction in E1.

Smotrich said, "The attorney general has decided, in an outrageous, reckless move beyond her authority, to continue blocking construction in E1. This is a reckless and irresponsible move. The attorney general is today joining the British and Australian governments, which announced today that they were imposing sanctions on residents and construction companies operating in E1."

He said the decision signals to foreign countries that pressure on Israel could achieve their aims, "She is effectively saying that sanctions work, and is inviting additional European countries to impose sanctions and put pressure on the State of Israel. She is telling them: This is the way to stop construction in E1 and in Judea and Samaria. The decision to build in E1 was made by the government within its authority more than a year and a half ago. The attorney general is acting as a political player and trying to prevent construction in E1 to enable the establishment of a terrorist state in the very heart of the Land of Israel."

Smotrich also accused her of political cooperation with the government's opponents in Israel and abroad, "She did this on the eve of the elections, when she cooperated with the left-wing bloc's campaign, and now she is cooperating with Israel's enemies around the world, with governments that undermine the sovereignty of the State of Israel, trample on our sovereignty and try to criminalize and impose sanctions over the legitimate policies of an elected government."

"Through this outrageous decision, the attorney general is causing unprecedented damage to the State of Israel's diplomacy, security and settlement enterprise. And all of this through aggression and without authority. She does not represent the State of Israel. We will not allow her to undermine the State of Israel's security, settlement enterprise and diplomatic relations. We do not intend to give up. We are determined to build in E1 and eliminate the idea of a Palestinian state."