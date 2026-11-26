רחפן משטרתי תיעד נהג חוצה קו הפרדה רצוף

A driver from Lakiya was filmed by a police drone crossing a solid dividing line while driving on a road in southern Israel.

The incident occurred during a coordinated enforcement operation by the Traffic Division's National Motorcycle Patrol in the Southern District. A police drone was used to identify traffic violations from the air.

During the operation, the drone operator spotted the traffic violation and relayed the information to a nearby traffic officer. The officer located the vehicle suspected of being involved in the violation and signaled the driver to pull over so police could address the offense.

Meanwhile, the officer operating the drone relayed details of the violation recorded from the air over the police radio network.

The driver, a Lakiya resident, was issued a traffic ticket.