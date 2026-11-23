A human skull and several bones were found near the ritual purification room at the Tohar Rachel Cemetery in Tiberias.

A visitor arriving at the site noticed the unusual findings and alerted police.

According to a report on the Mako news website, police officers dispatched to the cemetery began investigating the circumstances and attempting to determine how the human remains came to be there.

The skull and bones were collected from the site and sent for laboratory testing, including DNA analysis, to establish their origin and identify the person whose remains they are.

The identity of the person whose remains were found and the circumstances in which the bones came to be near the ritual purification room remain unclear. Police are continuing to investigate.