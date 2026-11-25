Three years after YAMAM counterterrorism officer Moshael Shlomo fell in the October 7th massacre, a youth Torah study center and a Torah study program for girls were inaugurated in his memory at the Atid-Eitan religious school in Ramla.

The initiative, established in partnership with the state-religious education system, aims to commemorate Shlomo, a Ramla native, through Torah study and a deeper connection to Jewish heritage. Moshael's family, students, representatives of the Atid education network and the Ramla municipality, and Mayor Michael Vidal attended the dedication ceremony.

Moshael Shlomo fell on October 7 while fighting alongside fellow Yamam officers Dror Alton and Bar Sivan at the Sha'ar Hanegev junction.

The three officers fought numerous terrorists, managing to halt their advance and prevent them from reaching Sderot. They continued fighting until their final moments. All three were killed in action.

The new Torah study center is intended for students in grades nine through twelve who wish to devote their free time to Torah study in the afternoon. A Torah study program for girls opened alongside it.

During the dedication evening, attendees participated in writing letters in a special Torah scroll, which is expected to be brought soon to the synagogue at Kibbutz Kfar Aza through an initiative by the Sulamot organization.

Israel Prize laureate Rabbi Menachem Kalmanson addressed the event. He was part of the irregular force “Team Elhanan," which rescued residents of Kibbutz Be'eri during the October 7th massacre.

School principal Michal Buntzel, whose nephew Amit Buntzel also fell in battle in the Gaza Strip, spoke about the establishment of the study programs and the commemoration of Moshael.

“I am proud and delighted about the boys' Torah study center and the girls' Torah study program that we have inaugurated at the school. I am proud that we have had the privilege of connecting the Torah of Israel, which we study, with the Land of Israel and the people of Israel, for whose sanctity Moshael was killed in action."

Buntzel added, “I am proud of our students who have chosen to deepen their Torah learning through dedicated effort and a genuine connection, and I am confident that the light they spread will shine forth and reach the entire school community."