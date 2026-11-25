A gold necklace of great sentimental value that was stolen from a family has been recovered after a woman spotted it advertised for sale online.

The case began when the woman noticed an advertisement for the necklace, which was particularly precious to her and her family. She contacted the Moriah station in the Jerusalem District and reported what she had found.

Police opened an investigation following her complaint, and detectives took steps to locate the person offering the jewelry for sale.

Detectives soon arrived in Bat Yam and prepared to meet the seller. During the transaction, the 58-year-old suspect approached them with the necklace in his possession and offered it for sale.

Officers arrested him on suspicion of possessing property suspected of being stolen and later searched his nearby home.

During the search, detectives found additional jewelry and various Judaica items, which they also suspect were stolen. All the items were seized for further investigation.

The suspect was taken to the Moriah station for questioning and was subsequently released under restrictive conditions. Police are continuing to investigate the origins of the seized items and how they came into the suspect's possession.