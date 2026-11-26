For the first time, the Black Sands technological trial campaign is being held in Israel, with 20 participating systems.

The project is jointly led by the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) at the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) and US defense and development organizations, including the Capabilities Development and Innovation (CD&I) office, Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT), US Central Command (CENTCOM), the Office of Naval Research (ONR), and Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF 401).

Alongside the US organizations, the IDF Ground Forces, the Israeli Air Force (IAF), and leading Israeli and American defense industries also took part in the trial.

The objective of Black Sands is to evaluate advanced systems for countering unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) threats, in scenarios that simulate the threats and operational challenges facing both countries, through direct collaboration between Israeli and American end users.

During the trial campaign, approximately 20 systems were evaluated against various UAV threat types, and their suitability for the forces' operational needs was assessed. Holding the series of trials in Israel reflects the country's unique standing as a hub of technological expertise in counter-UAV defense.

"This is part of IMOD's strategy to ensure the qualitative-strategic edge of the defense establishment, to reinforce Israel's value as a defense-technology asset, and to expand defense cooperation with the United States and with a range of countries around the world," the Ministry explained.

The CD&I office of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) is a US Department of War entity that identifies and develops capabilities for irregular (asymmetric) warfare against state and non-state actors. For many years, it has collaborated with IMOD's DDR&D on the joint development of advanced technologies, including the interception and neutralization of drones and UAVs.

Head of IMOD's DDR&D, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dr. Daniel Gold, said: "Countering UAV threats requires continuous technological innovation, alongside close cooperation with our partners. Holding Black Sands in Israel and working with US defense and development organizations allow us to connect the knowledge and operational experience accumulated in Israel with additional capabilities and technologies, and to jointly evaluate the solutions required by forces in the field. This cooperation strengthens the capabilities of both countries and helps advance relevant solutions to future challenges."

Head of the R&D Unit Within the IMOD's DDR&D, Brig. Gen. Benny Aminov, added: "Israel is a global pioneer in countering the drone threat, a threat characterized by the accessibility of civilian technology, widespread availability, and a rapidly accelerating cycle of learning and adaptation."

"The joint series of trials with our partners in the United States marks a major milestone in both nations' force development efforts, drawing on operational experience and mutual technological learning. The depth of our defense cooperation is a strategic asset of the highest importance to Israel, while also providing the United States with access to unique technologies and invaluable operational experience.