תיעוד של כוחות צה״ל בזמן תרגיל ׳מגן עוז׳ דובר צה"ל

The IDF has completed the General Staff exercise ‘Magen Oz’, led by the Operations Directorate, during which IDF troops practiced their readiness for a range of scenarios.

The exercise was conducted in full cooperation between all General Staff directorates - the Operations Directorate, the Manpower Directorate, the Technological and Logistics Directorate, the Intelligence Directorate, the Israeli Air Force, the Israeli Navy, the Ground Forces, the Northern Command, the Central Command, the Southern Command and the Home Front Command.

תיעוד ממפקדות הזרועות והאגפים בזמן תרגיל ׳מגן עוז׳ דובר צה"ל

As part of the exercise, troops operated in a sequence of intensive scenarios that tested performance, the full range of IDF defensive and offensive directives, the conduct of situational assessments across all levels, activation of readiness protocols and immediate response to emerging threats.

In light of the lessons learned from the war, the IDF is set to increase the frequency of exercises in the near future, as part of improving readiness and operational vigilance .

credit: דובר צה"ל

