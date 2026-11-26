Former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit returned to the witness stand in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial on Thursday morning.

Mandelblit testified before Judge Moshe Bar-Am that he had relied on the prosecution's assessment of the articles cited as evidence of unusually favorable treatment or favorable coverage of Netanyahu, "Ultimately, I have great confidence in the prosecution, and rightly so - and I have no reason to think otherwise."

Asked why he had not requested to review the articles himself, Mandelblit replied, "That is often the case." He added that he may have been shown examples and that he had relied on the theory examined by the relevant officials.

His testimony resumed a day after the judges called on Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to reconsider pursuing Cases 2000 and 4000 and to reach an agreement in Case 1000.

Presiding Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman said in court on Wednesday that there was a low likelihood of conviction in Case 4000, the Walla-Bezeq affair, and Case 2000, the Netanyahu-Mozes affair.

Regarding Case 1000, the gifts case, the judge told Baharav-Miara that agreements could be reached and that the parties should "work toward bringing the trial to an end."