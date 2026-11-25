The IDF is warning of continued strain on its reserve forces, particularly among combat commanders.

Brig. Gen. Amir Vadmani, chief of staff of the IDF Personnel Directorate, outlined the challenges of retaining personnel and the need to revise the framework for reserve service at a meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Wednesday morning.

Vadmani made clear that the IDF must change how it deploys its reserve forces following a prolonged period of intensive service. He said, "We need to update the Reserve Service Law, regulate the number of reserve duty days and advance a temporary provision to replace the way we currently deploy the force."

Vadmani went on to warn that continued financial support for reservists also requires another government decision.

He stressed, "We cannot operate the assistance fund or provide additional support for reservists without another government decision-we need to maintain this support and move it forward as soon as possible."

He said one of the IDF's main challenges today is retaining commanders in combat units, given the burden they face.

He said, "We are having great difficulty retaining personnel in the combat command ranks, so we are advancing initiatives such as an officers' course for reservists to fill the ranks."

Vadmani also outlined the steps the IDF has taken to address the burden and reduce its impact on those serving. He noted, "We expanded the reserve force by 35% to spread the burden. We undertook a great many force-building processes. Students currently account for 20% of reservists."