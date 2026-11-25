Over 20 haredi combat soldiers on Tuesday completed the fourth squad commanders' course in the Hashmonaim Brigade.

The graduation ceremony was held at the Tomb of Samuel the Prophet, where the graduates were certified for command positions in the brigade.

During the course, the soldiers trained in urban and open-terrain combat, navigation, and terrain analysis, alongside studies in leadership and military command. The training was adapted to accommodate the participants' haredi lifestyle.

As part of the course, the soldiers also took part in operational activity in the Mount Hermon sector with the Hashmonaim Brigade's reserve battalion.

Following their training, the graduates are expected to take up command positions at the brigade's training base and in the Yonatan Battalion, which is currently operating in southern Lebanon.

Hashmonaim Brigade commander Col. Shemer Raviv spoke at the ceremony, discussing the significance of military command and the role of the new commanders.

"The Torah teaches us an important principle of leadership," he said. "There is a difference between someone who knows what the mission is and someone who knows how to lead others toward it."

Referring to the weekly Torah portion and the patriarch Jacob, Raviv explained that a leader cannot merely understand the mission himself, but must also involve his soldiers, explain the meaning of their shared path, and make them feel part of it.

"This is one of the most important foundations of command," he emphasized.

"A commander is not measured solely by his ability to issue orders, set objectives and demand that they be carried out. A commander is measured by his ability to connect his soldiers to the mission, give them a sense of purpose, inspire them to believe in the path they are taking, and ensure they know they are part of something greater than themselves."

Concluding his remarks, Raviv addressed the graduates directly, emphasizing the responsibility they would bear as they assumed command positions.

"Dear commanders, today you are completing a squad commanders' course, but in fact you are beginning a new and significant chapter in your lives," he stressed. "From now on, your responsibility is not only for yourselves. You will be the ones leading soldiers, educating them, setting expectations for them, caring for them and, above all, setting a personal example for them."