The District Planning and Building Committee has approved Tzfat's (Safed) comprehensive master plan for deposit by a vote of 13 to one.

The plan is intended to guide the city's development over the coming decades and provide a planning framework for its projected growth to approximately 140,000 residents.

The plan identifies Tzfat's land reserves for development and the layout of new neighborhoods, alongside the expansion of employment and commercial areas, the construction of public buildings and educational institutions, the development of parks and green spaces, and the establishment of two new educational campuses. A central emphasis is on connecting the new neighborhoods to the existing city and linking its various sections.

The plan also includes the development of the "Southern Gateway," which will create another main entrance to Tzfat, connect the planned neighborhoods to the city's urban network, and help distribute traffic.

Planning officials have been working on the plan for several years. Over the past two years, since the current municipal administration took office, it has undergone a thorough reassessment, during which numerous changes and adjustments were made.

The work was carried out in cooperation with professionals and planning officials to align the plan with the city's needs, its pace of development, and its projected population growth. Particular emphasis was placed on education, public buildings, transportation, green spaces, commerce, employment, and connections between different parts of the city.

Tzfat Mayor Yossi Kakon said, "Approval of the plan for deposit is a significant milestone in planning Tzfat's future. Over the past two years, we have invested considerable professional effort and introduced important changes to the plan so that it more accurately reflects the city's needs and our vision for its development. Tzfat is expected to grow significantly, and our responsibility is to ensure that this growth is accompanied by infrastructure, educational institutions, public spaces, places of employment, and appropriate connections between neighborhoods."

Acting Mayor and Local Planning and Building Committee Chairman Yisrael Sverdlov said, "This is a plan that will shape Tzfat for decades to come. We held lengthy professional discussions and stood firm on the city's key interests to ensure that future development is planned, balanced, and genuinely meets residents' needs. Approval for deposit is a major step toward expanding the city properly, with new neighborhoods, public and educational institutions, green spaces, and good connections between all parts of Tzfat."

The Tzfat Municipality thanked the members of the district committee and its professional staff for their thorough work and cooperation throughout the process. It also thanked Acting Mayor Rabbi Yisrael Sverdlov, City Engineer and architect Roni Ben Nun, Eran Mebel's architectural firm, the umbrella agreement administration, and all the consultants and professionals who helped prepare and advance the plan.