A 13-year-old Druze girl from southern Syria has regained her ability to walk following a successful operation at Ziv Medical Center in Safed, after years of unsuccessful medical procedures in her home country, Ynet reported.

The girl, identified by the pseudonym Siham, was born with a hip disorder that affected her mobility from early childhood. She underwent six surgeries in Syria, but continued to experience significant difficulties walking.

Approximately ten months ago, she fractured her thigh bone while exercising. Syrian doctors implanted a metal plate that subsequently broke, leaving her unable to walk.

With assistance from relatives in the Israeli Druze village of Peki'in, Siham and her mother crossed into Israel, where she underwent surgery performed by pediatric orthopedic specialist Dr. Utai Rudich and orthopedic trauma specialist Dr. Alexander Chelnokov.

The Israeli medical team employed a surgical technique unavailable in Syria. Within days of the operation, Siham was walking with assistance, and her doctors expect her to make a full recovery.

Her mother expressed profound gratitude to the Israeli medical personnel, describing their treatment of the family as compassionate and welcoming.

Siham, who dreams of becoming a pharmacist, also expressed her happiness at being able to walk again and praised the kindness of those who cared for her.

However, the family has kept the visit to Israel secret, amid continuing security concerns and violence targeting Syria's Druze minority.

Prof. Salman Zarka, director of Ziv Medical Center, emphasized that the hospital remains committed to treating patients regardless of their nationality, even amid war and regional instability.

"A child is a child, regardless of where she was born," he said.