A brit milah ceremony was held Thursday at the Safed Hesder Yeshiva for Ariel Eliyahu's son, a grandson of Rabbi Yoram Eliyahu of the Machon Meir Yeshiva.

The baby was named Yedidya Lev after his uncle, the late Yedidya Eliyahu, a graduate of the Safed Hesder Yeshiva who fell in battle in the Gaza Strip about three years ago.

The baby's grandfather, Rabbi Yoram Eliyahu, who lost his son Yedidya, was honored to hold the baby during the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by the yeshiva's rabbis, including its head, Rabbi Eyal Yakobovich, and Safed's chief rabbi, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, who was honored with reciting the blessings.