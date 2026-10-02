949 days after Hymanut Kassaou disappeared in Tzfat, her parents, Benchi and Tesfai Kassaou, led a march to the Western Wall on Thursday to pray for their daughter’s safe return.

Family members and supporters gathered at the holy site, where Hymanut’s parents approached the Western Wall to pray. Her mother placed a note between the stones asking for her daughter's return.

“God of Israel, bring Hymanut back to me safe and sound, and I will bring You an offering. Watch over my other children and grant me health as well. You are all-powerful," she wrote.

The march comes as the family continues its campaign to have the investigation into Hymanut’s disappearance transferred to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) - a request that has not yet been granted.

Meanwhile, the family is in discussions with the Jerusalem Municipality to secure approval for establishing a permanent protest tent. Their current protest site at Shimon Agranat Square, near Cinema City in Jerusalem, is scheduled to be dismantled after the holiday.