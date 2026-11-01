A yeshiva in Tzfat has been ordered to close for 30 days after an inspection by Israel Fire and Rescue Services uncovered serious fire safety violations that officials said posed an immediate threat to human life.

Northern District Fire and Rescue Commander Yair Elkayam signed an administrative order suspending all activity at the property.

The decision followed an inspection by fire prevention officials from the Northern District's Fire Protection Department, who discovered that the building was being used both as a yeshiva and as a dormitory where students sleep, despite lacking the permits required for residential use.

Inspectors also determined that the building was unsuitable for its actual use and identified significant deficiencies in its fire safety systems and arrangements.

According to the closure order, the property was operating in violation of fire and rescue safety regulations. Officials determined that the severity of the violations necessitated immediate closure to prevent potential loss of life.

The administrative order prohibits all activity at the premises for 30 days.