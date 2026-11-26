Two members of Syria's internal security forces were killed and five others were wounded Wednesday in an attack by the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization in the northeastern city of Hasakah.

Local authorities confirmed that the attack targeted security forces in the city's Mushirfa neighborhood. The Internal Security Forces (ISF) reported that all four terrorists involved in the attack were killed.

Hasakah Deputy Governor Ahmed al-Hilali pledged “to uncover the circumstances of the attack and identify the perpetrators".

“Ensuring the safety of citizens and the stability of the region is a responsibility from which we will not waver," al-Hilali added.

Despite losing the vast territories it seized in Syria and neighboring Iraq beginning in 2014, ISIS maintains a presence in both countries through sleeper cells that continue to carry out deadly attacks.

Successive military campaigns, including operations supported by the US-led international coalition, dismantled the terrorist organization's self-proclaimed "caliphate" and stripped it of its former stronghold in the Syrian city of Raqqa.

In June, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that an American airstrike in northwestern Syria had eliminated senior ISIS leader Ali Husayn al-‘Ulaywi.

CENTCOM described the operation as part of its continuing campaign against terrorist operatives seeking to target Americans overseas or on US soil.

In August, Syrian security forces dismantled a nine-member ISIS cell operating in Khan Arnabeh, in the Quneitra Governorate, several kilometers from Israel's border in the Golan Heights.

According to Syrian security sources, the cell was involved in procuring weapons, handling explosives and facilitating the movement of ISIS terrorists. Its leader, Musab Khalil al-Sheikh, known by the nickname "The Chinese," was among those arrested.