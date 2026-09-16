A 21-year-old Pennsylvania man who had previously come to the attention of federal authorities over alleged extremist activity as a juvenile has been charged with obtaining a semiautomatic rifle in connection with an alleged plan to carry out an attack in support of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization, according to NBC News.

The man was arrested Sunday after federal agents searched a hotel room in Cranberry Township. He faces a federal charge of receiving a firearm with the intent that it be used in a felony or act of terrorism. A magistrate judge ordered him detained following his initial court appearance Monday. A public defender representing the accused declined to comment.

According to a criminal complaint and probable cause affidavit filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the suspect used a Telegram account to make threats and share extremist material. Investigators allege that he “posted threatening statements alluding to an unidentified act to occur within three months as well as documents on how to make explosives, C4, and car bombs."

FBI Director Kash Patel said investigators believe the 21-year-old was preparing for a violent attack while consuming ISIS propaganda and acquiring weapons.

“The subject in this case was allegedly plotting a violent attack in support of ISIS - engaging with ISIS propaganda online, building attack concepts, and repeatedly expressing extremist rhetoric - all while acquiring weapons believed to be in preparation of the attack," Patel said in a statement Tuesday.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said federal investigators had prevented the alleged plot from progressing further.

Blanche credited the “outstanding work" of federal law enforcement, saying agents “thwarted this alleged attack before innocent lives could be lost."

During the search that led to the man’s arrest, investigators seized a Panther Arms semiautomatic rifle, more than 150 rounds of ammunition, loaded rifle magazines, a bipod and scope, a prayer rug and pepper spray, according to the complaint. Investigators also found that his phone had been placed inside two Faraday bags and that he was carrying a separate burner phone.

The suspect reportedly told FBI agents during the search that he was “f--ked."

Investigators also searched his parents' home, where they found 30 knives and an undated note that read: “DoNt look For me[.] IDK what I did buT I cant live In constant Fear[.]"

Federal authorities had been monitoring the suspect since 2023 because of his activity in a Telegram chat room. The complaint says that during an April 2023 search of his home, FBI Special Agent Gregory Battaglia found a laptop containing a recording of the suspect reciting a pledge of allegiance to ISIS.

The suspect spent the period from April 2023 through March 2026 in a juvenile detention facility. After his release, a probation officer alerted the FBI that he had possessed a black banner while in detention that investigators believed was an ISIS flag.

The FBI again began investigating the suspect after his release. According to the complaint, a person close to him told authorities in March that he had been ordering packages he concealed from his parents and had resumed contact with people he knew previously.

A subsequent examination of the suspect’s laptop allegedly uncovered propaganda associated with ISIS and Hamas. Investigators also say they found material indicating that he had considered carrying out a violent attack at a school.

The complaint alleges that he operated online under the name “Hamza Al Rashid" and discussed violence against non-Muslims, whom he referred to using the term “Kuffar."

Investigators further allege that he discussed other means of increasing the impact of an attack and strategies for creating confusion and distracting emergency responders.