A planned terror attack targeting IDF soldiers near Jerusalem’s Old City was foiled in a joint operation by the Shin Bet security agency and the Israel Police’s Coastal District Central Unit.

An 18-year-old Israeli Arab resident of Umm al-Fahm was arrested on suspicion of pledging allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) terror organization and planning an attack against soldiers.

The investigation, conducted over the past month, focused on suspected serious security offenses, membership in a terror organization and preparing to carry out a terror attack.

Investigators found that the suspect had pledged allegiance to ISIS and spent the past year planning an attack against IDF soldiers in the area of Jerusalem’s Old City.

Following his arrest, police investigators searched his home in Umm al-Fahm, seizing evidence and digital materials that authorities said strengthened suspicions of his support for the terror organization and involvement in planning the attack.

On Tuesday, after completing the investigation, police announced that sufficient evidence had been gathered against the suspect. A prosecutor’s statement was filed ahead of the expected indictment.

In a joint statement, the police and Shin Bet said they would continue cooperating to thwart terror threats, locate individuals involved in terrorist activity and bring those seeking to harm Israel’s security and its citizens to justice.

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