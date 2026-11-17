The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office has filed an amended indictment in the city's District Court against Muhammad al-Azza, 19, from Beit Hanina in eastern Jerusalem, charging him with preparing to carry out a deadly terrorist attack near Lions' Gate and the Temple Mount.

According to the indictment, al-Azza planned to detonate an explosive device near Lions' Gate and then enter the Temple Mount compound armed and shoot Jews and police officers, with the aim of murdering as many as possible before fleeing.

The indictment states that, following the outbreak of the Swords of Iron war, al-Azza became interested in the ISIS terrorist organization, viewed its content, and developed an affinity with its ideology. He later considered himself affiliated with Hamas.

During this period, he attended religious lessons at a mosque in Beit Hanina, where, according to the indictment, he was taught about an obligation to fight and murder Jews.

About two years ago, he devised a plan to hide a firearm in a cemetery on the way to Lions' Gate, place a bag containing an explosive device near the gate, and detonate it remotely. After the explosion, he intended to return to the cemetery, retrieve the firearm, and enter the Temple Mount to carry out a shooting spree.

According to the indictment, for approximately two years, the defendant regularly scouted the route to Lions' Gate on his way to prayers at the Temple Mount, examining the locations of security cameras and the deployment of security forces, and looking for an escape route to use after the attack.

He also searched online for information on making explosive devices and purchasing weapons, and downloaded instructional files from a website containing ISIS propaganda materials.

The indictment further alleges that he collected two used tear gas grenades and hid them in his home, intending to convert them into explosive devices. As part of his preparations, he approached acquaintances who had studied pharmaceuticals and asked them for information about various substances.

About two months before his arrest, he began martial arts training at an MMA club in Issawiya. According to the indictment, his aim was also to prepare for the possibility that he would fail to kill large numbers of people with the explosive device and firearm, in which case he would try to attack them with his bare hands.

Al-Azza was arrested in late September. He is charged with preparing to commit an act of terrorism involving murder under aggravated circumstances, and with training or instruction for terrorist purposes.