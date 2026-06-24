US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Wednesday that its forces conducted an airstrike in northwest Syria last Friday that killed senior ISIS leader Ali Husayn al-‘Ulaywi.

The US Military noted that the strike was part of ongoing efforts to disrupt and eliminate terrorists seeking to attack Americans abroad or the US homeland.

“CENTCOM and our partners remain committed to rooting out remaining remnants of ISIS to ensure its enduring defeat," said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander.

“We will continue to defend the US homeland, our service members, and allies and partners across the region," he added.