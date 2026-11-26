Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took aim at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and criticized both the Trump and Biden administrations over their handling of American military assistance to Israel in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

Shapiro, widely regarded as a potential contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination and considered a prominent supporter of Israel within his party, argued that Washington should have exerted greater influence over Israel's military operations in Gaza.

“I don’t think that either the current president or President Biden used the leverage of the United States of America effectively to make sure that the weapons were being used in ways that comport with American values," Shapiro told The Wall Street Journal.

The Jewish governor reaffirmed his support for preserving the US-Israel alliance and acknowledged Israel's right to defend itself following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, massacre. However, he argued that Israel's subsequent military campaign had damaged the regional standing of both countries.

While rejecting demands from fellow Democrats to prevent Israel from acquiring American defensive weapons, Shapiro did not rule out imposing limitations on the sale of offensive military equipment.

“Israel should have the ability, as our other allies do, to purchase defensive weapons, weapons that come with very clear guidance on how and when they can be used," Shapiro said.

The governor reserved particularly harsh criticism for Netanyahu.

“Netanyahu is a failed leader," he told the Journal. “He’s led Israel down a dangerous, dark, isolated path."

The remarks echoed comments Shapiro made during a debate in October, when he said Netanyahu “has led Israel down a very dangerous and isolated path."

Shapiro also expressed opposition to the war against Iran and called for the dismissal of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

“Trump decided to go it alone. Didn’t explain to the American people why he was doing it, and clearly, he and Hegseth and Vance have no idea how to get out," he said.

Although Shapiro has yet to decide whether to seek the presidency in 2028, he criticized Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, both widely considered potential Republican presidential contenders.

The two, Shapiro said, “both have the stink of Donald Trump on them. It’s real hard to wash clean of that."

Shapiro, who took his oath of office in 2023 using three Hebrew Bibles , was the target of an arson attack at the Pennsylvania governor's residence in Harrisburg in 2025.

The fire broke out hours after the governor and his family hosted a Passover dinner. Shapiro, his wife Lori, their four children, two dogs and a visiting family escaped unharmed, though the residence sustained extensive damage.

Authorities arrested a suspect who was subsequently charged with attempted murder, terrorism and attempted arson. Court documents revealed that the suspect had expressed intense hostility toward Shapiro and acknowledged knowing that people might have been inside the residence.