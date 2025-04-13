The Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating a suspected arson that occurred overnight at the Governor’s residence in Harrisburg, causing extensive damage to the property.

Governor Josh Shapiro tweeted that he and his family were awakened by state troopers alerting them to a fire deliberately set at their home. The family was safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

“Every day, we stand by the law enforcement and first responders who run toward danger to protect others,” Shapiro said. “Last night, they protected our family — and Lori and I are deeply thankful for their bravery.”

Earlier that evening, the governor had observed the first night of Passover, as shown in a previous post.

CNN reports that although the investigation remains active, authorities have stated they believe the fire was intentionally set. The Harrisburg fire department responded to the scene around 2 a.m. on Sunday and was able to extinguish the blaze. However, the fire caused substantial damage to part of the residence.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday tweeted about the incident as well, expressing relief that the governor and his family were unharmed. He affirmed that his office is ready to assist with resources to help identify those behind the “senseless act of violence."