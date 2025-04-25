Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Friday spoke with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, whose home was set on fire on Passover Eve, in what Sa’ar described as “an appalling crime.”

“I asked about the wellbeing of him, his wife and children. I told Governor Shapiro that the heinous attack against him and his family, who were home while it happened, was an attack on Jews everywhere. I expressed our solidarity with him and his family. I also conveyed my appreciation for his strong stance against antisemitism and invited him to soon visit Israel,” said Sa’ar after the meeting.

The suspect in the arson, 38-year-old Cody Balmer, faces a series of serious charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated arson, and terrorism. Authorities say he broke into the governor’s residence, scaling a fence and igniting a fire with a Molotov cocktail made from gasoline and beer bottles.

The incident occurred just hours after the Shapiro family hosted a Passover dinner at the state-owned residence. Governor Shapiro, his wife Lori, their four children, two dogs, and another visiting family were forced to evacuate the home, which sustained significant damage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to court documents, Balmer confessed to harboring intense animosity toward Governor Shapiro. He told investigators he would have attacked the governor with a hammer if given the opportunity and acknowledged he was aware people might have been inside the home at the time of the arson.

Israeli Consul General in New York Ofir Akunis sent a letter to Shapiro after the latter's residence was targeted in an arson attack.

"We were deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the arson attack on your residence on the evening of Passover. We are profoundly relieved that you, Lori, and your children were unharmed, and we are holding you all in our thoughts during this difficult time," Akunis opened his letter.

"This appalling act of violence, carried out during one of the most meaningful nights of the Jewish calendar, could have resulted in a far greater tragedy. We commend law enforcement for their swift and effective response, and we stand in full solidarity with you and your family," he added.

He concluded the letter: "On behalf of the State of Israel, we wish you continued strength, safety, and good health."

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)