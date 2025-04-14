**Suspect in Governor's Mansion Arson Plotted Attack on Governor Shapiro**

New details have emerged about the suspect behind the recent arson attack on the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion, revealing a chilling intent to personally target Governor Josh Shapiro, a Jewish leader who was observing Passover with his family at the time.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Cody Balmer of Harrisburg, told investigators he would have beaten Shapiro with a sledgehammer had he encountered him during the break-in. According to a police affidavit, Balmer admitted to harboring hatred toward Governor Shapiro, though no motive for that hatred was specified.

Balmer allegedly scaled a nearly 7-foot iron security fence around the mansion in the middle of the night, evaded security, and entered the residence with Molotov cocktails made from gasoline-filled beer bottles. He set a fire that forced an emergency evacuation of the governor, his wife, their four children, and guests who had gathered for the Jewish holiday.

The fire caused significant damage to the building. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Authorities described the assault as a premeditated act of violence.

Balmer has been charged with attempted homicide, terrorism, aggravated arson, aggravated assault, and related offenses. He has a history of criminal charges, including assault and theft, and was apprehended shortly after fleeing the scene. His motives remain under investigation.