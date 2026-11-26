US presidential envoy Jared Kushner urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their phone call on Tuesday to implement previously agreed measures under President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan, Axios reported, citing three sources familiar with their conversation.

Despite mounting frustration within the Trump administration and the Board of Peace, two sources characterized the discussion as "positive and constructive." Netanyahu reportedly reaffirmed his commitment to advancing the plan.

According to Axios, Trump secured assurances from Netanyahu two weeks ago regarding the implementation of the agreement, but the requested measures have yet to be approved.

Netanyahu reportedly cited the limitations of heading a caretaker government. He also remains skeptical that Hamas will disarm, maintaining that the terrorist organization is rebuilding its military capabilities.

"Bibi claimed he can't do small things in Gaza he already agreed to because he is a caretaker prime minister, but at the same time he claimed there is no problem for him to go to war with Iran. This wasn't a serious argument," a source with direct knowledge told Axios.

The administration is seeking Israeli approval for the deployment of an international stabilization force, training in Egypt for 4,000 vetted Palestinian Arab police recruits, humanitarian infrastructure projects, temporary housing and the establishment of a Palestinian Arab technocratic administration in part of southern Gaza.

Axios reported that the White House believes its diplomatic pressure, coupled with the outcome of the US midterm elections, may have made Israel more receptive to advancing the agreement.

However, a source cautioned that it remains to be seen whether Netanyahu will translate his assurances into action.

The phone call between Netanyahu and Kushner took place a day after Kushner, in an interview with New York Magazine, warned that Israel faces a critical decision regarding its future and international standing.

Kushner argued that Israel "could rise from the tragedy of October 7, be much more secure and much more integrated into the world, or they can go on the current trajectory, which is to trend toward global-pariah status."

On Wednesday, Kushner called on Israel to shift its focus toward economic diplomacy.

Speaking on Mathias Döpfner's “MD Meets" podcast, Kushner said of Israel, “They need to get out of the constant wartime mindset. And I think they need to focus on economic diplomacy. You see the Saudis or the Emiratis, they come to Washington, they bring 100 businessmen, they’re signing deals. I think Israel has such a robust economy, amazing technologies. We need to start figuring out what’s the benefit of being partners with Israel.