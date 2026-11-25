Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Jared Kushner on Tuesday evening about humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip, amid growing pressure from senior Board of Peace officials to advance the enclave's rehabilitation, JNS reported.

A senior Israeli official described the exchange to JNS as a “substantive conversation" during which Netanyahu and Kushner “discussed humanitarian support for Gaza and preparations for the winter."

The official added that the two “agreed that the sides will continue to work together to advance these issues."

Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, is a founding member of the Trump-chaired Board of Peace and serves on its Gaza Executive Board.

The conversation followed an interview Kushner gave to New York Magazine a day earlier, in which he warned that Israel was at a crossroads regarding its diplomatic future.

Israel, Kushner said, "could rise from the tragedy of October 7, be much more secure and much more integrated into the world, or they can go on the current trajectory, which is to trend toward global-pariah status."

Reflecting on Washington's diplomatic efforts to secure an end to the fighting in Gaza and the return of all the hostages, Kushner recalled Netanyahu's skepticism about the prospects of achieving those goals.

"It was a crazy operation. Bibi didn't think we could do it."

Kushner maintained that Israel was now in a position to translate its military accomplishments into diplomatic and economic gains.

"Hamas and Gaza is basically destroyed, and so now they have an opportunity to convert those military victories into political victories. I think you really are able to then just get everyone doing business," he said.

The conversation also took place amid reported tensions between Israel and the Board of Peace over the implementation of Gaza's rehabilitation plans.

Josh Gruenbaum, a senior adviser to the board, warned several days ago that the organization could relinquish its responsibilities and “hand the keys" to the United Nations unless reconstruction efforts move forward.

Speaking to Ynet, Gruenbaum accused Israel of failing to fulfill previous commitments, saying the board had been “very, very patient in giving Israel its space. But it’s frustrating for us that now that the election is over, even though it’s not over with a conclusive coalition; [that Israel is] not moving forward with commitments that were already promised by Netanyahu made to President Trump."

Israeli officials have maintained that Jerusalem remains committed to the 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan but insist that Hamas must surrender all its weapons before rehabilitation can proceed.

They have also held Hamas primarily responsible for the humanitarian conditions in Gaza. The terrorist organization has repeatedly refused to disarm.