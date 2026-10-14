Israel has officially confirmed that Hamas is operating a taxation mechanism on goods entering the Gaza Strip.

In a letter sent Wednesday to senior international officials, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj. Gen. Yoram Halevi, revealed that the terrorist organization is demanding approximately NIS 10,000 from private merchants for every truckload of goods entering Gaza.

The information presented by COGAT indicates that Hamas is using the mechanism to generate revenue from goods entering the Strip while threatening merchants who refuse to cooperate.

The letter states that the private sector accounts for approximately half of all trucks entering Gaza each week. Under the ceasefire agreement, a target of 600 trucks per day was established. However, merchants have now announced that they are suspending coordination of shipments into Gaza until further notice because of Hamas' demands.

According to reports received by COGAT from the merchants, Hamas is demanding approximately NIS 10,000 for every truck entering the Strip. In addition, the terror organization requires merchants to sell approximately 30% of their goods for cash, in an effort which according to the merchants aims to seize control of the proceeds.

These demands contradict the commitments made by approved merchants to send and receive payments exclusively through bank transfers.

The reports further indicate that Hamas has expanded its taxation mechanism to include secondary merchants and intends to apply it to drinking water supplies as well.

The letter also describes an unusual incident that reportedly occurred Tuesday, when members of Hamas's security apparatus arrested the son of a merchant and transferred him to Abbas Prison. According to the report, the arrest followed the father's refusal to comply with the terror organization's taxation demands.

Following the incident, and fearing for their lives and the safety of their families, the merchants announced that, beginning Wednesday, they would stop coordinating the entry of goods into Gaza.

The suspension of private merchants' activities could significantly affect the volume of goods entering Gaza.

In his letter, Maj. Gen. Halevi noted that the private sector accounts for approximately 50% of all trucks entering Gaza each week, and that the suspension of its activities undermines Israel's ability to meet the target of 600 trucks per day established under the ceasefire agreement.

Halevi emphasized that responsibility for the consequences of the suspension lies with Hamas, not Israel.

He also warned that Hamas is expected to exploit the merchants' suspension of operations to spread claims about shortages of goods and Israel's alleged failure to comply with the agreement, thereby attempting to blame Israel for the disruptions.

The letter was sent to Nikolay Mladenov, the senior Gaza representative on the Board of Peace; Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers, commander of the International Stabilization Force for Gaza; and Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the region.

Halevi called on international officials to act immediately to prevent Hamas from interfering with the mechanism for bringing humanitarian aid and commercial goods into Gaza and exploiting it to strengthen its economic and military capabilities.

At the same time, COGAT clarified that Israel will continue allowing humanitarian aid and supplies into Gaza through the United Nations, international organizations, and donor countries, including equipment needed ahead of winter.

According to COGAT's assessment, which it says is also supported by professional evaluations conducted by the UN and other international bodies, approximately 250 trucks per day entering Gaza through humanitarian organizations are sufficient to meet the humanitarian needs of the local population.