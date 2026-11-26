Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and close adviser of US President Donald Trump, called on Israel to shift its focus toward economic diplomacy while defending the Trump administration's efforts to advance its Gaza peace plan.

Speaking on Mathias Döpfner's “MD Meets" podcast in an interview published Wednesday, Kushner maintained that significant strides had been made despite delays in implementing the plan.

Kushner, who helped negotiate last year's ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and serves on Trump's Board of Peace, pointed to Hamas's agreement to a disarmament plan in exchange for Israeli troop withdrawals. The arrangement has yet to be implemented.

“Now we need to get Israel to trust that if we’re going to do this, it’s going to be done in a phase-by-phase verifiable way. I think we’ve built really good mechanisms to verify it, show that it’s internationally done," he said.

Kushner acknowledged difficulties in securing Israeli approval for the disarmament arrangement, saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “doesn’t always make it easy".

However, he placed primary responsibility for the broader failure to achieve a lasting Israeli-Palestinian agreement on Palestinian Arab leadership.

"The problem for the two-state solution has actually been Palestinian governance," he said.

Kushner warned that abandoning Trump's initiative could result in Hamas retaining control of Gaza or the United Nations overseeing a transfer of authority to the Palestinian Authority.

In contrast, he said, “We’ve put together a plan that can demilitarize Gaza and give Israel the chance to live in peace together."

Kushner also emphasized the economic opportunities that could emerge from Gaza's demilitarization and the establishment of a new governing framework.

“If we can get the weapons out of Gaza, and then we can create a new government in place and put in new rules and laws that actually attract capital, make it free, that gives the people a chance. Like, let’s unleash the people."

Turning to Israel's international relationships, Kushner argued that the country should leverage its economic and technological strengths to develop closer partnerships.

“They need to get out of the constant wartime mindset," he said. “And I think they need to focus on economic diplomacy. You see the Saudis or the Emiratis, they come to Washington, they bring 100 businessmen, they’re signing deals. I think Israel has such a robust economy, amazing technologies. We need to start figuring out what’s the benefit of being partners with Israel.

“How do you - take the relationship with Egypt," he added. “If we can get Gaza solved, let’s build data centers and energy together in the Sinai."

The podcast was published two days after Kushner, in an interview with New York Magazine, warned that Israel faces a critical decision regarding its future and international standing.

Kushner argued that Israel "could rise from the tragedy of October 7, be much more secure and much more integrated into the world, or they can go on the current trajectory, which is to trend toward global-pariah status."

On Tuesday, a day after the New York Magazine interview, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Kushner .

A senior Israeli official described the exchange to JNS as a “substantive conversation" during which Netanyahu and Kushner “discussed humanitarian support for Gaza and preparations for the winter."

The official added that the two “agreed that the sides will continue to work together to advance these issues."