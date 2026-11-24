Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and close adviser of US President Donald Trump, warned on Monday that Israel faces a critical decision regarding its future and international standing.

In an interview with New York Magazine, Kushner argued that Israel "could rise from the tragedy of October 7, be much more secure and much more integrated into the world, or they can go on the current trajectory, which is to trend toward global-pariah status."

During the interview, Kushner also discussed US efforts to end the war in the Gaza Strip and secure the release of the hostages.

He described the behind-the-scenes negotiations, emphasizing that Washington's objective went beyond ending the fighting and included bringing all the hostages back to Israel.

Kushner characterized the effort as particularly complicated, saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had doubted whether the Americans could achieve their objectives.

"It was a crazy operation. Bibi didn't think we could do it."

Kushner also shared his assessment of the situation in Gaza and the opportunities he believes are available to Israel following its military achievements.

"Hamas and Gaza is basically destroyed, and so now they have an opportunity to convert those military victories into political victories. I think you really are able to then just get everyone doing business," he said.