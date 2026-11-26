The Knesset plenum on Wednesday evening approved in its first reading a bill seeking to repeal the broadcasting reform spearheaded by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi of the Likud party.

51 Knesset members voted in favor of the bill, while 32 voted against it. The legislation will now be referred back to the Special Committee for the Repeal of the Broadcasting Law for further deliberations.

The bill seeks to repeal the Communications Law and the related legislative amendments introduced under it, restoring the previous legal framework. Speaking in the Knesset plenum, Karhi criticized the speed at which the legislation was advanced during the committee's deliberations.

Earlier, the special committee, chaired by MK Merav Ben Ari (Together), approved advancing the bill to its first reading by a vote of seven in favor and six against.

The decision followed three days of heated deliberations, during which lawmakers, government ministry representatives, professional officials, and representatives of civil society organizations presented their positions.

During the final committee meeting, heated exchanges between lawmakers led to the removal of Minister Karhi and MK Almog Cohen (Likud) from the room.

Karhi clashed with the committee chairwoman after claiming that he was representing the position of professional officials within the Communications Ministry and requesting to continue speaking. Ben Ari called him to order three times, prompting him to respond, "Call me to order a fourth time, too. It won't help you."

Following the third warning, Ben Ari ordered the minister to be removed from the room. Karhi protested the decision and lashed out at Knesset Legal Adviser attorney Sagit Afik.

"Keep trampling on everything. This is the trampling of the Knesset. It is Sagit Afik who is trampling on the Knesset. This is politically motivated legal advice," the Communications Minister said.

Ben Ari rejected claims that opponents of the bill had been given insufficient time to speak, noting that all sides had been afforded an opportunity to present their positions over the three days of deliberations. She made clear that anyone attempting to disrupt the proceedings through filibustering would be removed from the room.