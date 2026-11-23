Israeli Jews argue back and forth over who lost and who won the 2026 election, and how a government might be formed. Some talk of another election. That might not be for them to decide. The Jews do not see that from this point forward, nothing will be for them to decide. Initiative in the Knesset has passed from the Jews to the Arabs, but Jews still think and speak in terms of how the Arab parties will react to what the governments wants to do, whether the Arabs will support the government or not, with the Bennett fiasco still fresh in their minds.

If an Israeli government could so easily be brought down by one withheld Arab vote in a coalition agreed after amicable negotiations, what chance of any government getting any work done, whether the twenty-seven Arab and Democrat MKs are in the government or not, in an atmosphere of uninvestigated fraud?

The Jews assume that the Arab MKs are there to play by Knesset rules, follow Knesset protocols and have an interest in effective government. The only reason they played by the rules till now is because they have been too weak to do otherwise. The moment they had the power to block the business of government, they did so.

Post-election, on the streets of Israel, the harassment and menacing of Jews has already begun, the announcement of a wellspring of violence at the disposal of the Arab MKs, just as the Second Intifada was turned on and off to annul the Arab side of the “successful" Oslo Accords. The Arab parties will control the Knesset not through mandates, but through their ability to trigger another October 7.

Instead of shock and disgust, did Jews ask what motivated the Arabs blocking a routine procedural measure pertaining to Jews in Judea and Samaria? There could be many answers to this question, some following logically from others. For example, the Israeli Arabs, like their PA and Gaza brethren, want a Judenrein Judea and Samaria. Their behaviour in Knesset, pogroms in 2021, self-identification as “Palestinians," affiliation to the Muslim Brotherhood and every massacre of Jews since the Second Aliyah, all point to their wanting a Judenrein Israel.

The Jews pile Conceptzia upon wishful thinking upon illusion upon fantasy. They wanted Arab citizens of Israel, so they made the Arabs in Israel citizens and believed they had “Arab citizens of Israel". One such Arab citizen of Israel identified himself as, “a religious Palestinian Muslim Arab," not an Israeli. That “Arab citizen of Israel" was none other than Mansour Abbas, leader of the Ra’am Party, addressing the Knesset on Yom HaShoah in 2020. The opening line of his address led with, “As a religious Palestinian Muslim Arab, who was raised on the legacy of Sheikh Abdallah Nimr Darwish who founded the Islamic Movement..."

Abbas made an express point of, first of all, disavowing his Israeli citizenship and openly affirming, on the floor of the Knesset, no less, his allegiance to the Muslim Brotherhood. It was a preamble that reassured all Muslims that everything to follow will be deceit, while at the same time humiliating the leaders of the Jews to their faces on their most painful day, on the floor of their own majlis. The Jews were none the wiser. The Speaker, Benny Gantz, was enraptured.

The Arabs in the Knesset can be so brazen only because the Jews in the Knesset are so deluded. Abbas’s Yom HaShoah address is but one screaming siren. There have been many: Arab MKs smuggling phones to Palestinian Arab prisoners, advising Yasser Arafat, openly condoning terrorism against Jews and opposing Israel’s existence. Yet, so long as there were Arabs in the Knesset, Jews had an answer to the apartheid state slur. What cost, Hasbara?

Many Jews find their goodness affirmed in an Arab judge having put a Jewish Prime Minister in jail. The Arabs saw a state bereft of honour and ripe for the taking. It is an obvious common cause, yet the Jews always treat Arab crimes as individual offences. This indulgence will not be reciprocated; a Jew is a Jew is a Jew.

In short, the political initiative is no longer with the Jews, but with the Arabs. The Arab MKs will act and the Jewish MKs will respond. The Jews will shout their disgust at the Arabs for their vile behaviour in Knesset, then demand that they behave, then appeal to them to be reasonable, then shake their heads and keep silent. After that, they’ll denand to be treated as full and equal citizens with due representation and respect, as all Members of Knesset are entitled to. The tables will have turned and the Arabs will dispense with niceties like dividing the cloth.

Brigadier General Erez Wiener spoke for many when he lamented:

“They [the Arab parties] declined the opportunity to condemn Hamas for October 7. Some of their members say that Hamas is just a cultural organisation. They cannot bring themselves to say “terror organisation" to Hamas. Most of them never even said that they’re sorry for October 7. What we hear from members of those parties-maybe not from their Members of Knesset-is: 'You [Jews implicate] us, the Israeli Arabs, who didn’t take part in October 7, that didn’t support our brothers in Gaza and our brothers in Lebanon. Now we played our part [by participating in the elections], and now we will send Netanyahu’s government home and we will be the new masters of the new government.' And this is something I think that cannot be allowed." (Brig. Gen. Erez Wiener, IDSF, YouTube )

The overwhelming number of Jewish responses waxed lyrical about the fine words Abbas spoke about the Jews and the Holocaust, but most of it was lying by ambiguity, so the Jews heard what they wanted to hear, while the Muslims heard what was intended. Now, after October 7, all the Jews want is to hear the Arab MKs say, “Hamas is a terrorist organisation". If they can just say that, the Jews will be satisfied, nay, more than satisfied, grateful, relieved even. The illusion of Arab citizens can continue. They need “Arab citizens" more than they need their country.

If the Jews knew the first thing about Shari’a, they would know that a Muslim does not slander another Muslim, no matter what. If they knew the first thing about Palestinian Arabs, to which Israeli Arabs are integral, they would know that Hamas is held in the highest esteem precisely because it fights the Jews.

Furthermore, if they knew the first thing about Muslims, they would know that they will say anything that advances Islam, even if it is something otherwise forbidden for a Muslim to say. The applicable category of sacred lying is muruna, that only needs a scholar to grant the necessary exemption. When a Muslim woman is allowed to marry a non-Muslim man, it is only because jihad will be significantly advanced by it. That is not love; it is muruna.

And when Arab MKs suddenly start saying that Hamas is a terrorist organisation, it will not be out of compassion for the Jews; it will be muruna, breaking the law to advance jihad, and Jews will be happy.

Mansour Abbas is the man, and others like him, whom Western commentators describe as “kingmaker" in the 2026 post-election coalition negotiations. The kingmaker has no power, but without him, those with power cannot exercise it. The basic flaw in this is the assumption that the kingmaker will play by the rules.

The widely-expressed hope of Zionists, the Right, is that Left and Right will unite so there would be no need to “sit with the Arabs". The Left, too, hopes for unity, but only so they don’t have to sit with Netanyahu. Those parties that refuse to “sit with the Arabs," do so only because the Arab parties are “anti-Zionist," which is why the Democrats sit with them. But the Arabs are not for sitting, with anyone. “We will be the new masters of the new government." They have their own rules for such things. We have here all the makings of another Be’eri, only this time, inside the Knesset. Those familiar with the history of Communism will hear echos of “All power to the Soviets!"

Most Leftwing Jews labour under the illusion that “anti-Zionist" means that Israel should not be a Jewish state, but rather “a state of all its citizens". However, the Arabs, also lazily lumped in as “anti-Zionist," have something entirely different in mind. Israeli Arabs had tarnished their honour by not joining their brethren in their October 7 attempt to exterminate the Jews. The 2026 election gave Israeli Arabs the opportunity to redeem themselves for their October 7 calm and restore their honour. As “kingmakers," they will show their contempt for the Leftwing Jewish fantasy of “a state of all its citizens" and, by unleashing, or threatening to unleash, another October 7, not just to stop the government from going about its business, but to compel the government and the State of Israel to do the Arabs’ bidding.

They might attempt any or all of the following and more:

Immediately and permanently end all Aliyah, which has enraged them since the Second Aliyah Disband the IDF Free all Palestinian prisoners Annul the Green Line Publicly execute all Israeli leaders (starting with the Left) Burn down the Knesset and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem Destroy synagogues and yeshivot Make Shari’a the law of the land Give free rein to rioters, looters, murderers and rapists

Arabs in the government or not in the government does not matter. The Knesset is now theirs whereby to undo the State of Israel. A very large number of Jewish MKs in the new Knesset bear deep scars, both emotional and physical, including bereavement and close personal relations with victims of the October 7 massacre, killed, maimed or held captive. They have lost sons and daughters in the resulting war that is still ongoing.

The Arab MKs will mock and taunt these Jewish MKs without mercy. The Knesset itself, where Mahmoud Abbas humiliated the Jews on Yom HaShoah without the Jews even realising it, the Arabs will turn into a torture chamber for the Jews through the most brutal psychological warfare. They will make life so unbearable for Jewish MKs that the latter will find the Knesset too stressful to attend, and by their absence hand control to the Arabs.

The Jews do not yet see the intifada barreling down on their legislative chamber, because they refuse to countenance any thought of the Arabs being their deadly enemy that deeply resents their state. How many Jews recall these lines:

“WE APPEAL - in the very midst of the onslaught launched against us now for months - to the Arab inhabitants of the State of Israel to preserve peace and participate in the upbuilding of the State on the basis of full and equal citizenship and due representation in all its provisional and permanent institutions." (My emphasis)

They were read out from the podium in a hall in Tel Aviv on 14 May 1948.

Indeed, the Arabs did become full and equal citizens, and duly represented themselves in all the country’s institutions. For almost eighty years the Jews have afforded the Arab parties the most outrageous indulgence and even now, at this twelfth hour, they continue to do so.

Dr Anjuli Pandavar is a British writer and social critic who holds a PhD in political economy. She was born into a Muslim family in apartheid South Africa, where she left Islam in 1979. Anjuli is converting to Judaism. She is one of the staunchest defenders of Israel and a constructive critic of the Jewish state when she believes it is warranted. Her forthcoming book is The Muslim You Don’t Know and the Muslim You Think You Know. Read her essays on Murtadd to Human.