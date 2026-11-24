לימור סון הר-מלך: "מספסרים בשכול"

MK Limor Sonn Har Melech of the Otzma Yehudit party delivered a fiery speech in the Knesset plenum on Monday evening, accusing fellow lawmakers and media outlets of applying double standards to bereaved families based on their political affiliations.

Sonn Har Melech, whose husband Shuli Har Melech was murdered in a terrorist attack, described the abusive messages she receives on social media, condemned those who label her a supporter of terrorism, and directly challenged MK Chili Tropper over his response to the attacks directed at MK Shira Shapiro.

"You are a bunch of hypocrites who exploit bereavement for political gain! The blood of those murdered on the right is no less red than anyone else's," she declared from the Knesset podium.

At the beginning of her speech, Sonn Har Melech argued that her years in the Knesset had exposed stark differences in how the political establishment and public discourse treat families who have lost loved ones.

"For four years, I have been discovering that there are bereaved families here whose pain is considered sacred, while other bereaved families find themselves on the wrong side of the political spectrum, and then apparently anything goes. You can hurt them, humiliate them, and even mock the murder of their loved ones," she said.

Sonn Har Melech addressed accusations that she supports terrorism, arguing that some of the lawmakers criticizing her had simultaneously supported appointing MKs whom she considers supporters of terrorism to positions as deputy Knesset speakers.

"You call me, whose husband Shuli Har Melech was murdered by vile terrorists, a supporter of terrorism," she said. "You give senior positions to those who support terrorism, but when it comes to a right-wing widow whose husband was murdered in a terrorist attack, you couldn't care less about her pain."

Later in her speech, Sonn Har Melech shared examples of abusive comments directed at her on social media, including references to her husband's murder and wishes that she, too, had been killed in the attack.

"One person writes that it's a shame I wasn't murdered alongside Shuli. Another writes that the terrorists made a mistake and should have murdered me instead of him. And a third writes how lucky Shuli is that he was murdered and doesn't have to put up with me," she recounted.

According to Sonn Har Melech, such remarks continue to cause her pain years after her husband's murder.

"Every such comment pierces my heart all over again," she added.

A central part of her speech was directed at MK Chili Tropper, following his remarks about the treatment of MK Shira Shapiro. Sonn Har Melech demanded to know why, in her view, he had failed to respond similarly when she herself was subjected to personal attacks involving her family.

"I saw you speaking about Shira Shapiro. Chili, where were you when they called me a supporter of terrorism? Where were you when people wished I had died alongside Shuli? Why didn't we hear a single word of outrage from you then?" she asked.

Sonn Har Melech also recalled the day she learned that one of the terrorists responsible for murdering her husband had been released as part of a hostage deal.

She said that even on that day, while struggling with the news of his release, she continued to listen respectfully to the pain expressed by the families of the hostages.

In that context, she criticized what she described as attempts to exclude bereaved families from Knesset discussions, arguing that there was no justification for distinguishing between grieving families based on their political views or treating their suffering differently.

Toward the conclusion of her speech, Sonn Har Melech returned to her central accusation, addressing those she believes are using bereavement as a weapon in political disputes.

"You do not own grief. You have no right to decide which bereaved family deserves respect and which one can be humiliated," she said.

She concluded with a personal reference to her murdered husband and the treatment of bereaved families associated with the political right.

"The blood of Shuli Har Melech is no less red than anyone else's. Our grief is no less sacred because we are right-wing. Shame on you!"