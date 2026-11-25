Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, issued a sharply worded response on Wednesday to developments in his father's trial after Jerusalem District Court judges pointed to significant difficulties with the charges.

Netanyahu wrote, "They destroyed my father's life, mine, my entire family's and those of hundreds of other victims! They robbed us of 10 years of our lives!"

He accused those involved in the investigations and legal proceedings against his father of responsibility for the political and social crises Israel has faced in recent years.

He added, "They destroyed the country, brought hatred, incitement, division and almost a civil war! They brought five election campaigns, billions in damage, anarchy and riots in the streets, rebellion and massacre!"

He concluded, "Remember what a wonderful, normal, sane and calm country we had before they started fabricating the cases in 2016, just because they lost the 2015 election against all odds! They destroyed the country! May their names be erased!"

Yair Netanyahu's remarks followed an unusual hearing at the Jerusalem District Court attended by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who was summoned at the judges' request.

During the hearing, the judges presented their assessment of the evidence heard so far in the trial and pointed to significant difficulties with the first charge, Case 4000, which concerns relations between Netanyahu and the controlling shareholders of the Bezeq Group and the Walla website.

The judges referred, among other things, to difficulties with the testimony of state witness Shlomo Filber, who served as director-general of the Communications Ministry, and discrepancies between his accounts and other evidence presented during the trial.

They also raised doubts about whether it had been established that Walla showed exceptional responsiveness to requests concerning its coverage of Netanyahu, and whether the prime minister was aware of any such responsiveness at the time.

In light of these difficulties, the judges assessed that the prospects of a conviction on the first charge were low and suggested that the prosecution consider dropping it.

Regarding Case 2000, which concerns conversations between Netanyahu and Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon Mozes, the judges expressed doubt as to whether the acts attributed to the prime minister constituted a criminal offense. The judges noted that the prosecution had yet to present them with a structured legal argument on the matter and proposed hearing the parties' positions before deciding how to proceed.

Regarding Case 1000, which concerns gifts Netanyahu received from businessmen, the judges noted that most of the evidence had already been heard, subject to an outstanding process for taking testimony abroad. They expressed willingness to examine ways to bring the case to a conclusion and a verdict.

Concluding their remarks, the judges stated, "We suggest considering dropping the first charge. Regarding the second charge, we propose hearing arguments from the parties. And bringing the third charge to a conclusion and a verdict."