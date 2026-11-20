The family of combat engineering soldier Osher Avraham, who was found dead in his room at an IDF base in northern Israel about a week ago, announced today (Friday) that he will be laid to rest on Sunday.

The announcement follows days of legal proceedings and a dispute with the Institute of Forensic Medicine over the examination of the circumstances of his death. His family said that after meeting with the institute's director, Prof. Chen Kugel, they received some of the answers they had sought, but intend to continue legal proceedings to establish the full details of the incident.

Avraham, 19 and a half, from Rehovot, served as a combat engineering soldier. Last Friday, he was found with a gunshot wound in his room at a base in northern Israel, with his service weapon nearby, and was subsequently pronounced dead. The Military Police Criminal Investigation Division opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

The IDF told the family that preliminary findings raised suspicions that Osher had taken his own life. His mother, Esther, rejected that possibility and demanded an autopsy to clarify the circumstances of his death.

In a statement, the family said, "For almost a week, we have been fighting for the basic right to know the truth about our beloved son, Osher, a combat soldier and the pride of our family".

Family members described the moment they learned of his death and the questions that remained unanswered, "Last Friday, we received the devastating news: Osher had been found dead after being shot in his room at the base. Osher meant the world to us. The circumstances of his death raised many questions, and we were not prepared to give up until we established the truth".

The dispute over the autopsy also went before the courts. At the family's request, supported by military police investigators, an order was initially issued for an autopsy. However, after conducting a CT scan and an external examination, staff at the Institute of Forensic Medicine said an autopsy was not necessary to determine that the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

The institute clarified that determining whether the death was a suicide or involved criminal activity was the responsibility of military investigators. At a hearing on Wednesday at the Kiryat Shmona Magistrate's Court, the institute's position was accepted and the autopsy order was revoked.

In its statement, the family sharply criticized the treatment it had received in recent days, "As a family, we deserve to know everything. We deserve respectful and fair treatment from the state authorities. Unfortunately, for a week we experienced humiliation, disregard and incomprehensible conduct. Yesterday, for the first time, Prof. Chen Kugel, director of the Institute of Forensic Medicine, agreed to meet with us after realizing that we did not intend to give up. After a lengthy meeting, a week after Osher's death, and following a legal battle, we finally received some of the answers. We will obtain the rest in court later".

The family concluded, "We hope no family will have to go through what we have endured: a delay in burial, callousness, disrespect, harsh words and an inability to recognize the family and ordinary citizens at the heart of a tragedy".