Plans for the construction of 1,515 housing units in Judea and Samaria are expected to advance through the planning authorities as part of an initiative led by Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich.

In the Karnei Shomron Local Council, a plan for 436 housing units in a new neighborhood will advance to the public review stage. An additional senior living complex with 250 residential units is also planned, expanding housing options for older residents of the community and surrounding areas.

In Harasha, located in the Binyamin Regional Council, a plan for 637 housing units will advance toward final approval. Together with another plan already approved for the community, the two projects will bring the total number of housing units being advanced in Harasha to more than 900.

A plan for 192 housing units in Etz Efraim is also expected to advance toward final approval. According to those promoting the project, demand for housing in the community exceeds the available supply, and the plan is intended to accommodate families wishing to move there.

Smotrich welcomed the developments, saying, "Advancing these important plans is tremendous news for the settlement enterprise. But to me, what makes these plans particularly special is the senior living complex in Karnei Shomron."

"Judea and Samaria are no longer Israel's backyard. Judea and Samaria are the heart of our land and our country, home to more than half a million beloved and dedicated residents who, as part of the transformation we have been privileged to lead, with God's help, are receiving all the services they need, just like anywhere else in the State of Israel."

Smotrich added, "While others cooperate with supporters of terrorism and seek to establish a Palestinian state, we are fortifying and strengthening the settlement enterprise. We will continue to lead a broad expansion of construction and the legalization of communities, because this land belongs to us. It's that simple."