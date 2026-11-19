The Civil Administration's Inspection Unit conducted an enforcement operation on Thursday in the Judean Desert Nature Reserve, following illegal activity that damaged the natural environment and landscape near Nahal Arugot.

During the operation, personnel discovered several pieces of heavy machinery used to carry out unauthorized work within the reserve and the equipment was seized.

The operation was part of the Civil Administration's ongoing efforts to combat illegal quarrying and construction in Judea and Samaria, which damage state land, nature reserves, and the landscape.

The operation followed a directive from Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich to intensify enforcement against illegal construction and other unauthorized activities in Judea and Samaria.

Following the operation, Smotrich stated, "This is our land, and we will not allow anyone to seize it or harm its natural environment and landscape. We will continue to act resolutely, using every tool at our disposal, to protect national lands, the country's landscapes, and its streambeds."

He added, "I thank the Civil Administration's Inspection Unit and all the personnel who took part in the operation for their professional, determined, and dedicated work to protect our land."