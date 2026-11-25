Israel will see a slight drop in temperatures Wednesday, followed by a gradual warming trend that will bring above-average temperatures to much of the country by the weekend.

According to the Israel Meteorological Service, Wednesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with temperatures falling mainly in the mountains and inland areas to seasonal levels. Drizzle or light local rain was expected during the morning in northern Israel and along the coastal plain. Skies will clear somewhat overnight.

Thursday will bring a slight rise in temperatures, with high clouds and conditions becoming somewhat warmer than usual for the season in most areas. Brisk easterly winds are forecast in the northern mountains during the morning, while northerly winds will strengthen along the coast in the afternoon.

On Friday, temperatures will rise further, particularly in the mountains and inland areas. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy with high clouds, and brisk easterly winds will again affect the northern mountains during the morning.

Saturday is forecast to be partly cloudy to cloudy with medium- and high-altitude clouds. Another slight increase in temperatures is expected, mainly in the mountains and inland areas, with readings remaining above seasonal averages.

Wednesday’s forecast highs include 18°C (64°F) in Jerusalem and Tzfat (Safed), 22°C (72°F) in Haifa and Be’er Sheva, 23°C (73°F) in Tel Aviv and Ashdod, and 24°C (75°F) in Tiberias. Jerusalem is forecast to warm to 21°C (70°F) Thursday and 23°C (73°F) Friday and Saturday.