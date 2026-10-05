According to the Israel Meteorological Service forecast, Israel is set for several days of changing weather, beginning with cooler conditions and a chance of local rain before temperatures rise later in the week.

Monday will be partly cloudy to cloudy, mainly with high-level clouds. Temperatures will fall slightly and will be somewhat below seasonal averages in the mountains.

During the night, skies will remain partly cloudy to cloudy. Toward Tuesday morning, local rain is possible, mostly light and primarily in the southern Negev and Arava.

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to fall slightly again and remain below seasonal averages, particularly in the mountains and inland areas. Local rain, mostly light, is expected mainly in southern and eastern Israel.

There will also be a slight risk of flash floods in streams in the southern Negev and Arava.

Temperatures are expected to rise on Wednesday, returning to around seasonal averages. Skies will be partly cloudy, with northerly winds expected to strengthen along the coastal plain during the afternoon.

Thursday will be clear to partly cloudy, with a further rise in temperatures bringing readings above seasonal averages. Northerly winds are expected to strengthen along the coast during the afternoon.