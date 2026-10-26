Israel is expected to experience a sharp change in the weather over the coming days, with falling temperatures, local rainfall, thunderstorms, and a risk of flash flooding in the south and east, according to the Israel Meteorological Service.

On Monday, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with middle- and high-level clouds. Temperatures will remain relatively high for the season, while local rainfall is possible in southern Israel from the afternoon. Isolated rain may also develop overnight.

On Tuesday, Election Day, temperatures will fall, returning to seasonal averages. Local rainfall is expected, mainly in southern and eastern Israel.

The rain is forecast to intensify around midday, accompanied by thunderstorms, strong wind gusts, and hail. The Meteorological Service also warned of a risk of significant flash flooding in streams in the southern Negev, Arava, and Dead Sea areas.

Wednesday will see an additional slight drop in temperatures, reaching below seasonal average. Local showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected, with the risk of flooding in southern and eastern streams returning from midday.

On Thursday, temperatures will continue to fall. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with local rainfall and isolated thunderstorms expected in northern Israel. Local rain is also possible in central Israel.