Israel is expected to see a mostly dry start to the week, followed by slight cooling and a chance of light rain on Wednesday. Temperatures are forecast to rise again from Thursday.

Monday will be partly cloudy to clear, with no significant change in temperatures, according to the Israel Meteorological Service. Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight.

On Tuesday, skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will fall slightly to around seasonal averages in most areas.

Wednesday will bring another slight drop in temperatures, particularly in the mountains and inland areas. Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with drizzle or light local rain possible during the morning, mainly in northern Israel and along the coastal plain.

Temperatures will begin rising on Thursday, becoming slightly higher than usual for the season in most areas. High clouds are expected, with brisk northerly winds along the coast during the afternoon.

Extended forecasts for Jerusalem indicate temperatures rising toward Friday and Saturday, with generally dry conditions expected.